Day for Dogs event is to hold at the Swift-Cantrell Park on September 7

KENNESAW, GA — The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a one-day event for dogs on September 7 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad.

During the event, dogs can freely splash around and play for ‘Bark in the Park’ at the Swift-Cantrell Park Splash Pad since the place will be open for dogs only. Only 25 dogs will be able to play at the park at the same time. The admission fee is $2 for each dog and you can only bring a maximum of three dogs per visit.

Please notes, owner/handler must be 18 years old and older, and legally financially responsible for what their dogs do during the event. It is also prohibited for children younger than 12 years old to get inside the Splash Pad unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The dogs that are able to participate in this event are dogs that are licensed and vaccinated shown by tags displayed on the collar. Sick dogs, puppies under six months of age, dangerous or aggressive dogs are not allowed in the park.

It is also important to keep in mind that you must have a leash in your possession at all times to ensure your dogs are under your sight and voice control. You must also immediately clean up and dispose of waste left by your dogs.

Vendors and sponsors, as well as Parks & Recreation staff, will stand by on the location from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with music and giveaways. If you have any questions, you may call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

Visit here to find various events held by Kennesaw Parks & Recreation.

