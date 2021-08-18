Residents in Kennesaw are invited to create a scarecrow for the annual ‘Scarecrows on Main’

KENNESAW, GA — The second annual ‘Scarecrows on Main’ will be back this September in Kennesaw. Residents, neighborhoods, families, local businesses, non-profit organizations, local sports teams, schools, and others are invited to participate by designing and creating their own scarecrow to display on Main Street.

This year, participants may request their top three location preferences for the scarecrow placement. You can see the Scarecrow Map here. The scarecrow design should not be bigger than 4x4 ft and must be freestanding without put stakes in the ground or use tape on fencing or poles.

All scarecrows should be family-friendly by avoiding anything offensive or distasteful. The city has the right to ask you to remove your scarecrow if they deem anything inappropriate.

Participants are also responsible for their own scarecrows. The city may remove your scarecrow if it becomes an obstruction to street traffic or pedestrian.

It is also important to keep in mind that if you want to use paint, you should ensure the paint used is waterproof. The city is not responsible for any decorations or items broken, lost, or taken while on display.

The application deadline will be on September 16 and the installation will be taken place on September 20 through September 26. The city will inform you regarding the location for scarecrow placement prior to the installation.

The removal of the scarecrows will start from November 1. Any items not removed by November 6 will be removed and disposed.

Visit here to get the application and information packets. You can submit your application by email to Communication & Engagement Manager Rebecca Graham at rgraham@kennesaw-ga.gov or by mail to 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw, GA 30144.

There are prizes for the top three scarecrows based on the community’s vote on the City of Kennesaw’s Facebook Page. Visit here for more information.

