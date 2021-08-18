Places to visit in Atlanta when you crave a croissant

ATLANTA, GA - The ideal croissant brings you to a little café amidst the hustle and bustle of Paris. The inside should be delicate and light, with a crust that breaks into crumbs. Atlanta has a lot of wonderful ones, whether they're filled with chocolate or ham and topped with nuts or glaze.

Here are 3 nice croissant shops that you can visit in Atlanta.

Alon’s Bakery and Market

When questioned about the finest croissant in Atlanta, many people would immediately respond that Alon's almond croissants are the best. They're well-known. The flavor is incredibly sweet and nutty at the same time, made with almond paste and topped with toasted almonds. It will be hard to resist walking into Alon's when these creations are being prepared, especially that smell floating through the air.

Little Tart Bakeshop

Here at Grant Park's Octane, which has a bakery within a coffee shop, pastries are what you're looking for. The croissants are delightful little pieces of joy. When bitten through, the crisp surface shatters, revealing a soft center that is every bit as tasty as one could imagine. When filming for his Travel television program, Layover, Anthony Bourdain ate one.

Proof Bakeshop

Proof Bakeshop is one of three restaurants in the Cakes and Ale, Bread and Butterfly, and Proof Bakeshop group. Cakes and Ale's baked goods gained in popularity, therefore the bakery was born. There are other variations to choose from, but the basic croissant is a good place to start. There are no frills or extras, just sheer joy. They're so light and mildly seasoned that they don't even need toppings.

