3 reliable pet training agencies in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Training your pups from when they are little is important for their own future. This is the reason why you need a pet trainer. They help you with your pet's training and behavioral growth.

If you're looking for a great pet trainer in Atlanta, you can surely check these three places.

Atlanta Dog Wizard

It's a dog training company located in Atlanta that focuses on complete off-leash trust, basic to advanced obedience, separation anxiety, aggressiveness, housebreaking, and general issue. They provide obedience training, aggression and behavior change training, new puppy lessons, and group bonding, all of which may be done alone or in groups.

They are a member of the International Association of Canine Professionals, and the staff has worked in local dog daycares and other training centers before. Atlanta Dog Wizard offers free dog evaluations and a lifetime warranty on all services performed.

Happy Healthy Pup

In Buckhead, Brookhaven, and Decatur, there is a completely comprehensive dog training agency that offers dog training and behavior change. They provide private lessons in the comfort of your own home, day training with an initial consultation, and board and training. They also offer a puppy protégé package, which is a program designed to take advantage of puppies' socializing time, which lasts approximately 16 weeks.

The program contains 12 immersion training sessions that can assist puppies in forming social bonds and maturing into well-functioning canines. Its creators have a combined 15 years of experience in animal training and hold a variety of certifications in Canine Theriogenology, Animal Behavior, Clinical Small Animal Nutrition, and Canine Emotion and Cognition.

Pawsitive Futures

Pawsitive Futures offers professional dog training to all dogs of any kind and age throughout the Metro-Atlanta area, including Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Candler Park, Chamblee, Chastain Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, East Atlanta, Norcross, Sandy Springs, and Toco Hills.

Barking, biting, chewing, jumping, socializing, settling, anxiousness, aggressiveness, house/crate training, and leash dragging are all difficulties that Pawsitive Futures can help with. Chelsea Murray, the trainer, is also fully certified and uses positive reinforcement coaching.

