300 incoming first-year students of Kennesaw State close to the end of the Freshman First Flight program

ATLANTA, GA - Around 300 incoming first-year students of Kennesaw State University are close to the end of the Freshman First Flight program. It is a preview of the coming semester in a new immersive orientation program that lasts for 12 days.

This program takes place in KSU’s Marietta campus. Through this program, students are taking classes, staying in student housing as well as learning the way to navigate university life. The program is packed with group activities including the Owl-mazing Race scavenger hunt as well as field trips such as taking in a Braves game.

“The goal is to help these students get a leg up on the freshman experience,” said KSU director of new student programs, Alexandra Lyon.

Lyon also said that they wanted students to feel more connected with the university. They wanted them to understand about resources as well as the way to access them and they just generally wanted them to feel like they were set up for the fall semester.

A student from Ellijay, Thomas Morgan said that he was interested in the idea of getting a head begin on the semester. It was letting him kind of ease into things at a little slower pace and he liked that.

Meanwhile, Evan Byrd-Drummings, Morgan’s roommate, said that he liked all of the aspects of the First Flight program. Everyone there was so friendly as well as accepting, the class was fun.

Originally, the Freshman First Flight program was supposed to hold in 2020, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the program got canceled.

For more detailed information regarding the program, visit this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.