A health update of Abu, the giraffe from Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - The Animal Care and Veterinary Teams are happy to inform you that Abu the giraffe underwent a planned major veterinary procedure without incident, and his recovery is proceeding as expected.

In addition to closely monitoring Abu, the oldest giraffe in the Zoo's herd and the oldest of its giraffes, the team continues to monitor him for any signs of complications.

A team from Zoo Atlanta and Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program (ZHTP), an external professional organization that cares for giraffe hooves, announced on August 2 that they would be removing Abu's two special therapeutic shoes fitted in May 2021. With the assistance of ZHTP and an anesthesiology team from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, the shoes were successfully removed on August 3.

Abu was also given stem cell therapy, and stem cells derived from his own blood had been successful in treating osteoarthritis in various species.

The giraffe's anatomy and physiology made general anesthesia risky for elderly individuals, and it is especially problematic for giraffes because of their age.

Abu will benefit from wearing therapeutic shoes that have also been used on horses and cows and aren't intended to be worn for long periods of time. The hope is that these shoes will stabilize his joints and help him deal with the pain associated with arthritis.

Fortunately, Abu has been taught to take his pain medication voluntarily, and his condition will be managed with analgesic medications, laser therapy, and electromagnetic field therapy.

You can learn more about Abu as well as his fellow herd members, the younger males Etana and Isooba, by visiting here.

