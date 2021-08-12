Enjoy multiple fun activities while seeing various exotic animals at Pettit Creek Farms

CARTERSVILLE, GA — If you’re looking for something interesting in Cartersville, consider coming to Pettit Creek Farms where you can find a camel herd and other exotic animals such as zebras, lemurs, capybaras, llamas, and giraffes.

Since this place is open for tours only in January-August, you probably have to reserve for their tours as soon as possible. The tours are held every Friday-Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and are using the good old-fashioned drive-thru concept.

During the drive-thru tour, you will see over 20 different animals from around the world from the safety of your car while also giving them food if you purchase a bag of food for the animals. For safety reasons, you will throw the food from your car into the animal enclosures.

When the tour is finished, you can also enjoy multiple activities they offer, including pony rides, zipline, and especially for the weekend, camel rides, euro bungy, and swings. You may have to pay $5 each for most activities. Please notes, the availability of the activities is also depending on the weather situation.

In addition to the drive-thru tour, Pettit Creek Farms also offers annual farm celebrations, namely PumpkinFest held in mid-September through October and A Country Christmas held from Thanksgiving through December 30.

In the PumpkinFest, you can see various exotic animals and enjoy their 2-acre corn maze. Reservation for this event is not required and the admission fee is varies depending on whether you choose general admission, silver admission, or gold VIP admission. Visit here for details.

Lastly, this place is also ready to host your event, no matter how small or big the event is. They offer picnic tables, open fields for games, inflatable bounces, and more.

Visit their website for more information about Pettit Creek Farms.

