Learn the story of America at the Booth Western Art Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The Booth Western Art Museum is the world's largest permanent exhibition space dedicated to Western art. Established in 2003, this museum is showcasing ‘America’s story’ through paintings, photography, sculpture, and artifacts.

In addition, you can also experience American heritage through their annual events, including the For the Love of Art Gala Weekend in February, the Southeastern Cowboy Gathering in March, and the Southeastern Cowboy Festival and Symposium in October.

Visiting artists and scholars are also welcome to speak at the museum at their twice-monthly lectures and exhibition openings. As this museum is known for its western art, the visitors are invited to explore the West without leaving the South.

This museum that is named for Sam Booth, a mentor as well as a good friend of the founders, is operated under the umbrella of Georgia Museum, Inc., along with Tellus Science Museum and Bartow History Museum.

Including in their current exhibitions are Captivated: Rossin’s Southwest & Beyond, Recent Treasures: Acquisition Highlights, Booth Artists’ Guild Annual Exhibition, and Graham Hobart: Out of Africa and Into the West. These exhibitions are also available to see in 3D.

Other than the current exhibitions, you can also get virtual tours to see their permanent collection, including American West Gallery, Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery, Frank Harding Cowboy Gallery, and Lucinda & James Eaton Sculpture Atrium.

Booth Art Academy is also available both for adults and children. Visit here to see and register for the adult classes available and here for the children’s programs available.

If you want to directly visit the museum, it is located at 501 Museum Drive, Cartersville, and is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Thursday from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.