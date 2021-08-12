Enjoy the Creamery Tours at Rock House Creamery

MADISON COUNTY, GA — Rock House Creamery offers Creamery Tours for anyone interested to learn about the cream line milk process from cow to bottle. The closest tour time will be on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 am.

During the tours, participants will also get the opportunity to visit the vegetable gardens of The Garden at Broughton and learning various aspects of the garden, including what is grown and the diverse career paths related to agricultural work.

Suitable for all ages, the tours will be perfect for a family vacation. The participant can spend time with their families while also learning something new from the experts in the field. The ticket price is $12 for a single ticket and $40 for a four-pack ticket. There's no cost for children ages 3 and under. Visit here to purchase the tickets.

Please notes children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. They also recommend all participants to wear weather-appropriate clothing that will not be a problem if it’s getting dirty since they may also get hands-on practice on the farm.

Rock House Creamery also sells various products, including grits, Fromage, milk, curds, and the signature product Calyroad, award-winning Georgia-made artisan cheeses. You can get their products by coming to their place or to various stores in Georgia. Visit here to see the closest store to you.

In addition, Rock House Creamery also raises 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and Berkshire pork. They are also in partnership with a group of partner farms to provide prime and choice beef and Cheshire pork for the United States Department of Agriculture Department or USDA.

Visit here to find more information about Rock House Creamery.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.