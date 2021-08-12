Camp Twin Lakes offers camp programs for children and families with disabilities or life challenges

MADISON COUNTY, GA — Camp Twin Lakes was built by Doug Hertz, the founder, to provide camp programs for children with disabilities or life challenges. This place is now in partnership with more than 60 organizations to bring expertise in each challenge or diagnosis and medical support to make the program meets the needs of each camper.

Every summer, this place holds summer camp programs for thousands of children in the Southeast. The program held each week serves a different diagnosis or life challenge to make campers be grouped with other kids with similar challenges. Visit here to see the camp schedule based on certain diagnoses or challenges.

There are various activities for the campers during the program, including rock walls, zip lines, horseback riding, and nature programming, which includes a wheelchair-accessible green treehouse.

This camp gives children with disabilities and life challenges the opportunities to learn new skills, achieve personal growth, and develop a sense of community in a safe and supportive environment.

Not only summer camp, but Camp Twin Lakes also offers a weekend camp program for campers and their families during the school year.

In this camp, families will go through various camp activities together while also getting valuable resources and support from other families facing similar challenges. One of the families who joined this program said they have now a network of people that understand what they are going through.

Last but not least, Camp Twin Lakes also has a Camp-To-Go program aimed to bring their intentional camp programs to children’s hospitals and clinics across Georgia. This program not only offers joy to families in the hospital, but also connects them all with various fun activities.

Visit here for more information about Camp Twin Lakes.

