5 recommended places for a picnic around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - No matter what occasion you're celebrating, a picnic with your family or friends is a great way to enjoy Atlanta's beautiful summer weather.

In and outside of the Perimeter, there are a number of fantastic picnic spots. There are five parks with grassy areas as well as active and scenic surroundings that are ideal for picnics.

Sope Creek Park

There are three miles of trails leading to a ruined paper mill surrounded by forests, streams, and ponds from the Civil War era. Play with your children along the trails after your picnic. You will find boulders and waterfalls there.

Piedmont Park

Although this area is well known, it does not mean that there aren't some perfect picnic spots right there waiting for you with your blanket and basket. Those seeking adventure can wander along 10th St. and to the easternmost side of the lake for an interesting walk. If you like the Promenade for its accessibility to the Gardens and parking deck, it is recommended.

Vickery Creek

There are over five miles of trails winding through a forest and passing waterfalls at Vickery Creek, which boasts a wooden covered bridge and historic remnants of the Roswell Mill.

Sweetwater Creek State Park

Sweetwater Creek State Park, a short drive west of Atlanta, is home to stunning rapids and duck ponds, and sometimes it amazes the visitors. If you want to engage in some outdoor fun, rent a canoe, stand-up paddleboards, or a boat, and hike to Civil War ruins after you pack your picnic.

Roger's Bridge Park

Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth is adjacent to the Chattahoochee and features ample green space, running trails, and a historic steel bridge.

