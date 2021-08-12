AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library as the first recipient of Steve R. Allen gifting program

ATLANTA, GA - Steve R. Allen's multimillion-dollar gifting program for historically Black colleges and universities or HBCU has been awarded to the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library as the program's first recipient.

In addition to serving as the official artist for the eight Olympic Games, Mr. Allen was born in a one-room shack in North Carolina without formal art training.

He has exhibited his works throughout the world and prompted international dialogues about the role of artwork in social change in addition to being included in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's (NMAAHC) Founding and Permanent Collections.

Mr. Allen has observed that the business side of art is under-represented, particularly the transactional side of high-end auction houses and private banking transactions that prove artworks have value. In his HBCU gifting initiative, he is commenting on the financial value of Black art in American culture, and he is calling for equity among Black people in the business of art.

Allen said that to put the visual contributions of African American artists in the spotlight as well as to advocate for the equitable treatment of his brothers and sisters in the business of art, this gift aligns with his mission. Through this gift and those that follow with other HBCUs, he hopes to enhance the role of Black institutions as innovative places to teach art and reveal its power and financial value.

As a way of honoring his mother, Rev. Dr. Rebecca Bowden Allen Johnson, and his brother Arthur Lee Allen, he claimed that he can't think of a better way than to make those artworks available to all audiences in America.

In recognition of Mr. Allen's work next year, a special presentation will be planned due to the pandemic. GLAM Center for Collaborative Teaching and Learning, a platform that allows audiences access from anywhere in the world, is also hosting Allen's art to be viewed digitally via the Library's e-scholarship repository.

