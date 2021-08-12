Hippin' Hops, new beer and seafood restaurant in East Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - East Atlanta Village in Atlanta's first black neighborhood opened a brewery called Hippin' Hops last week. It is precisely located at 1308 Glenwood Avene SE, Atlanta.

According to co-owner Clarence Boston, when he started developing his brewery, he had no idea that he was the only African-American-owned brewery in the state that brewed from a brick-and-mortar location.

Two more Black-owned breweries, Khonso Brewing and Down Home Brewing have outsourced their production for offsite breweries, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He claimed that in the past, they can't afford to buy beer, so they have to make their own beer. Having made homebrews as a hobby for most of his adult life, Boston stated that he is grateful to turn his passion into a business.

An oyster stout, an IPA called "Baby Momma Drama," and a brew called Barley Legal are among the beers on tap. Along with craft beers, the menu at Hippin Hop also offers freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, and tasty variations of baked shellfish dishes.

Baked oysters topped with homemade Rockefeller cheese sauce enjoy this dish along with coleslaw and smoked turkey. With cheese sauce, Hippin Hop's offers the seafood dish of Oysters Collardfeller. And the Baked Gouda Oysters are baked and smothered in the signature cheese sauce accompanied by Baked Gouda.

In addition to shrimp and grits, the restaurant also serves lobster rolls, cajun shrimp deviled eggs, and po'boys with fried shrimp, fried oysters, or fried alligators.

Boston said that Atlanta's East Lake area, near Hosea Williams Boulevard, is one of the areas that he took into consideration for his business expansion.

