The city of Atlanta invites residents to preserve green spaces through volunteering

ATLANTA, GA - The City of Atlanta invites its residents to participate as volunteers to restore the forest in the Cascade Heights area, on Saturday, August 14, from 9 a.m until 12 p.m.

The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation collaborates with Trees Atlanta to hold a series of events in an attempt to spread awareness to residents on the importance of green space.

Trees Atlanta was established in 1985, since then they constantly working to restore Atlanta's tree loss and protecting its forests. They serve the metro Atlanta area supported by a group of volunteers.

Forest restoration is a crucial action to be done, it is essential for the ecosystem to properly adapt to issues such as climate change, and pollution, it can also create a wide selection of native plants.

This event aimed to promote a healthy plant community and create a sustainable ecosystem in the forest. Volunteer activity including, removing parasites and invasive plants such as Chinese privet, English ivy, and kudzu.

Besides that, the volunteers are also working to educate citizens about forest restoration and act as an advocate for Atlanta's landscape and management choices.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, during working hours, volunteers are advised to wear a mask, keep their distance, bring their own gloves and reusable water bottles because plastic bottles are prohibited.

Most of the volunteer working space is in open public spaces, so there are no restrooms to assist your needs. The committee suggests leaving the site and find the nearest public restrooms if you need one during your working hours.

To register for this program, you can fill an online application.

