Atlanta University Center Consortium received 100,000 masks from Erimax Medical

ATLANTA, GA — Erimax Medical donated 100,000 masks to Atlanta University Center Consortium. The masks are targeted towards the health protection of young students during the pandemic. It is to be known that the school has allowed its students to return to class in person for the 2021-2022 school year. The institutions to receive the masks are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, and AUC Robert Woodruff Library.

CEO of ERIMAX, Inc. Eric Franklin has two reasons why he donates the masks to the AUCC. He has sentiment towards HBCU due to his own alma mater, the Hampton University in Virginia which is also an HBCU. And he wants to start in the city he lives in, Atlanta. The AUCC is an HBCU located at 156 Mildred Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

“As a graduate of Hampton University in Virginia, another historically Black college or university (HBCU), I recall the financial challenges I faced in ‘normal’ times, and I wanted to ease the stress of remaining safe in this ever-evolving environment of deadly variants, vaccine hesitancy, and rising COVID rates throughout the country,” Franklin said.

He added, “I chose to start in Atlanta because that is where I live and the HBCU experience was unique and impactful in my life. I am proud that ERIMAX can offer this assistance to incoming and continuing students.”

The campus requires all individuals who return to campus to be vaccinated. But masks are still recommended indoors whether fully vaccinated or not according to the CDC. The mask-up requirement is due to the possible lack of social distancing in a classroom situation.

