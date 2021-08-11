Atlanta Technical College Appointed New Chair of Foundation Board of Trustees

ATLANTA, GA — Constance Mack was recently appointed as Chair of the Atlanta Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, replacing William “Bill” Pinto who had held the position since 2018.

Pinto is very welcoming towards the addition of the new chair. He said that Mack is passionate and uniquely qualified on leading the mission of serving ATC and its students. "She will lead a board that shares her passion and commitment to helping ATC students achieve success in whatever direction their education and skills training will take them".

Her appointment is essential, as the community just faced 1.5 years of uncertainty. He is proud to have her as successor and thinks "the Board is in very capable hands".

ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals also welcomes Macks as the new leader and looks forward to working with her.

Mack enjoyed serving her time on the Board of Trustees before becoming its leader. Her position allowed her to engage directly with students, support scholarship funding, and expand resources. Her job was maximizing the College fund which can leave an impact on students' careers and economy. She said, "I love that I can see the immediate impact on a student’s life”.

Mack also currently holds the position of Director of Business Strategy & Initiatives at Bank of America.

Founded in 1999, the ATC is created to support programs and activities held in the College. Their duties are carried out by acquiring, retaining, and investing, and administering their funds. Their primary focus is resource development, relationship building, and financial management.

For more information on Atlanta Technical College, visit here.

