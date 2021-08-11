Atlanta, GA

Want a career in Tech? Join this free online program for a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner Starting Tomorrow

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH5Ag_0bNuijqa00

ATLANTA, GA — If you are interested in a tech career, then this program is for you. Generation USA is holding an online program for those who want a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner. The program is held for 10 weeks fully online and completely free. Their next class will start tomorrow on August 11.

The program is a part of the Verizon Skill Forward Initiative, specifically the Training Accelerator programs. They work together with Atlanta Technical College.

There are six admissions steps to determine your eligibility for the program. You must first fill a questionnaire, then you can apply, after that, you must complete an assessment. You will then go through a video interview through HireVue. The admissions counselor will then determine your eligibility and you must complete the support questionnaire. They will email you the decision and the next step you must take.

To apply for the course, participants must be 18 years or older and possess a high school diploma or GED. They live within 60 miles of Atlanta, GA, and can prove it. They can attend the classes held Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. local time. And they are authorized to work in the U.S. when pursuing employment.

Participants must have a PC with a processor of 1.6 GHz or faster, 1GB of RAM, and at least 1 GB of free Disk Space. Their OS will need to be at least OS X Yosemite or Higher or Windows 7 (with .NET Framework 4.wr). Other than that they can be Linux (Debian) with at least Ubuntu Desktop 14.04, and Debian 7 or Linux (Red Hat) at least Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CentOS 7, and Fedora 23.

If you do not know if it is the right career for you, take their quiz here.

