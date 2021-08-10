Georgia State University to award first health law scholarship

ATLANTA, GA — The health law program of Georgia State University College of Law has announced its recent establishment of the health law scholarship. They have given their first health law scholarship to a talented candidate named Dr. Abayomi Jones.

Leslie Wolf, Distinguished University Professor and Professor of Law, established the scholarship. It was facilitated by major support from members of the health law advisory board, faculty, and alumni of GSU. A new law student's scholarship award is a special honor given in acknowledgment of their accomplishments.

Dr. Abayomi Jones has been chosen as the first receiver of the inaugural scholarship. Jones is a physician who previously worked as the executive director of Student Health and Counseling Services at California State University, East Bay. She has also served as the previous Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy.

Jones said she was reassured in her choice to study health law at Georgia State College of Law after finding out that she had been selected for the scholarship.

Jones is passionate about policy and she finds the link between her profession in medicine and her society that could help in the future. Her ambition is that by obtaining a law degree, she will be able to influence the systems in place that affect a person's health in ways other than their physical well-being.

The scholarship covers the student's first year of law school fees as well as graduate research assistantships in the second and third years of law school. This gives the scholarship holder the chance to work together with health law faculty members on research in their field of interest or on projects with the Center for Law, Health, and Society.

Read more here.

