Upcoming presentation on confronting racism at work by Yejin Lee

ATLANTA, GA — On August 23, 2021, Yejin Lee, an Equity & Justice facilitator, coach, and consultant, will have her second presentation about how to respond to the racism that goes around in a workplace, especially for people of color.

The ticket for the first presentation in May 2021 was sold out due to high demand, and Ms. Lee decided to open the second event for those who haven't had the experience to attend her presentation.

Ms. Lee will provide a realistic conceptual plan for people of color in order for them to effectively respond to racism in their working environment. The presentation will be going on for about 3 hours virtually, and everyone is welcome. There will be no fee, but registration prior to the presentation is a must.

According to her, people of color are most likely to be the ones that are burdened with being careful, calculated, and strategic after encountering racism at work. This is certainly an unpleasant experience for people especially when they're still at the beginning of their career.

Therefore, Ms. Lee's purpose of this presentation is to make sense of that unpleasant reality by providing her BIPOC friends with new tools, skills, and analyses, as well as assisting them in developing self-advocacy strategies based on their identities, experiences, triggers, defaults, subjectivities, viewpoints, and needs.

Yejin Lee (she/her) is a Korean-American Equity and Justice coach and consultant with more than years of work as an organizer, fundraiser, staff advocate, and organizational design lover in the NYC nonprofit sector. Her first objective is to support the liberation of Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) through her coaching. While her second objective is to lessen the damage caused by institutions to BIPOC individuals, which she already accomplishes through her leadership and organizational consulting services.

You can visit here for free registration.

