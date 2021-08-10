$20 million funding for adult online education with artificial intelligence project

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation or NSF shared that they will spend $20 million in a collaboration between Georgia universities and other organizations to use artificial intelligence adult learning enhancement in STEM subjects.

The Georgia Research Alliance (GRA) will be leading the project. It will bring together specialists in computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive science, learning science, and education from several universities, including Georgia Tech and Georgia State University.

The NSF AI Institute for Adult Learning and Online Education (ALOE) is one of eleven NSF AI research facilities that will be centered at Georgia Tech and will have funding for the next 5 years.

Georgia Tech, Georgia State, multiple colleges within the Technical College System of Georgia, and other organizations will participate in designing the new AI theories and techniques, as well as new models of continuous learning, and assess their effectiveness. Accenture, a multinational corporation, has also joined NSF as an ALOE financing partner.

According to Scott Crossley, a member of the study team and professor of Applied Linguistics and English as a Second Language at Georgia State, the grant's learning analytics aspects will be handled by the institution. Min Kyu Kim, an assistant professor in Georgia State's College of Education & Human Development's Learning Sciences department, will be the co-lead for them.

“We will be developing algorithms to help better identify successful learning interventions, educational assessments, and opportunities to better engage learners in the educational process,” Crossley said. “A specific focus of interest will be on natural language processing techniques.”

The method, according to Crossley, will allow the development of custom teaching technology and it might change the adult education system.

The project's lead investigator, Myk Garn, believes that online education has "colossal ramifications" for workforce growth.

