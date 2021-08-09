Join these free weekly exercise events from The Home Depot Backyard

ATLANTA, GA — The Home Depot Backyard is organizing several weekly workout classes. All events listed here will be held in-person at The Home Depot Backyard at 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. Bring a friend and start exercising cause all of them are free to participate.

Maxx Out with DP

Darrell Patterson or iamtherealdp will lead the Maxx Out workout class every Tuesday at 6 p.m. His earliest class will be on August 10. Participants are recommended to bring a bottle of water.

Register here to participate in his class.

Body Sculpting + Abs with the Guru of Abs

DaShaun Johnson or theguruofabs will lead the Body Sculpting + Abs class every Tuesday at 7 p.m. People of all ages may participate in this ab and sculpting workout class. Join the first class on August 10.

Register here to participate.

Full Body Bootcamp with Royal Physique

Join the Full Body Bootcamp with Royal Physique, led by Lah King or royal.physique every Monday at 5:30 p.m. People of all ages may participate in this class. The first class starts on August 9.

Register here to participate.

The organizer will implement CDC COVID-19 pandemic regulations on these events, so all participants are recommended to wear masks or face coverings. The organizer will also provide hand sanitizing stations and a clean and sanitized environment. The registration and check-ins are contactless.

Fill in this waiver if you are interested in joining one or all of the events today.

The Home Depot Backyard is also holding other weekly workout events, including Morning Meditation, Evening Yoga, and Stretch & Recover with Planet Fitness. Check out their Facebook page to keep up with the latest workout update.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.