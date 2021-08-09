Top 3 face painting places in Atlanta

Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — According to art history, face painting in ancient history was associated with cultural practices and traditions. Now, face painting can be found everywhere, especially in special events.

If you’re interested to try this face painting art, here is the top 3 face painting services you can find in Atlanta.

1. Party Animals Entertainment Inc

With more than 25 years of experience, Party Animals Entertainment is one of the best places for face painting fun in Atlanta. Including in their specialty are full-face and half-face painting, glitter tattoos, animals, mermaids, superheroes, and costumed characters.

To book one of their Atlanta face painters you can contact them at 770-645-0901. They only use Mehron and Snazaroo as the face paints. Both are hypoallergenic and easy to wash off with soap and water.

2. Fancy’s Face & Body Art

As one of the top painting companies in Atlanta, Fancy’s Face and Body Art has a lot of experience in creating face painting for people of all ages. Their specialty includes face painting services for family reunions, weddings, and baby showers. You can also request vegan or waterproof face paint in advance.

You can reach out to their face painters by filling in an online form here. After filling in the form, you will have to pay a booking fee retainer for 50 percent of the total fee. You can also contact them at 404-399-8653 for more information.

3. Mystical Parties

Another professional face painter in the Atlanta Metro area is Mystical Parties. Their specialty includes glitter and henna, caricatures and cartoon characters, superheroes, and Halloween. If you want to hold a pool party, their glitter tattoos will be a perfect option.

You can book their face painting services here. Your information regarding how many people will come to the parties and what type of face painting you want will help them determine how many face painters will be needed.

