Top 3 amusement parks in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Amusement parks are always a fun and easy choice if you’re running out of ideas of where to spend your summer break. You may want to consider coming to one or more of these top three amusement parks around Atlanta.

1. Six Flags Over Georgia

This amusement park is a 290-acre theme park located west of Atlanta. With its 26 locations on the national site, this place offers various rides and attractions, including Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters, Dare Devil Dive, Bugs Bunny High Sea Adventure, Gold Town Racers, and Great American Scream Machine.

For less waiting at the park, online tickets booking is available. The one-day ticket price is $29.99 and the season passes price is $49.99. Check out their open hours here.

2. SkyView Atlanta

SkyView Atlanta is one of the most well-known entertainment destinations in Atlanta. Located at the southern end of Centennial Olympic Park, this place provides beautiful views of Atlanta from climate-controlled gondolas. They also offer VIP event space for those who want to come whether with a small or large party.

This place is open every Monday – Thursday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Friday – Saturday from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The ticket prices are vary depending on your age. Check out their website for more information.

3. Fun Spot America Atlanta

This place is a family-owned park in Fayetteville, only eight miles south of the Atlanta airport, that offers various rides and games for both kids and adults, including Screaming Eagle Coaster, Drop Zone, Go-Karts, Sprint Track, Zip Line, Ferris Wheel, and Giant Swing. Not only suitable for individual or family destinations, but their many indoor event spaces are also available to host corporate and many other events.

You can check out their website to find information about the hours for a particular day. The single-day pass price is $28.95 and the season pass price is $99.95. Both prices already include tax.

