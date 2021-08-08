Top 3 security system services in Atlanta

Sebastian Scholz (Nuki)

ATLANTA, GA — The security camera has become an essential part of every house nowadays. If you have been looking for new CCTV cameras or want to add more safety to your house, consider using the services from these top three security systems in Atlanta.

1. Alarm Monitoring Service of Atlanta or AMSA

Founded in 1995, AMSA has over 20 years of experience in the security system industry. Named as one of the ‘Top Ten Alarm Companies’ by the Atlanta Business Chronicle from 2008-2012, AMSA offers its clients total home and life security solutions at the lowest price.

Including in their specialty are personal medical alerts, real-time alerts, home automation, emergency response, alarm system, and fire protection.

If you’re interested to use their services, you can contact them at 844-344-0051. Their place is located at 120 Interstate North Pkwy Suite 402, Atlanta and they are open every Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

2. ADT Security Services

Trusted by homeowners since 1874, ADT offers you protection for the tranquility and security of your family and home. With more than a hundred years of experience, ATD assured its clients’ homes are secure and monitored 24/7.

Their specialty includes video surveillance, video verification, carbon monoxide detectors, monitored intrusion detection, and smart home security, including by making give you access to manage your home security with your smartphone.

They have two locations in Atlanta: 74 Southwood Pkwy and 2030 Powers Ferry Rd, Suite 410. Both are open every Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

3. System 5 Electronics, Inc.

Established in 1990, this company is the largest black-owned company that offers security and alarm monitoring services. With their smart security app, you will be able to check your system status and get notified wherever you are.

Their specialty includes doorbell cameras, energy management, residential and commercial security systems, smart solutions, and smart locks.

They are located at 2820 Campbellton Road, Atlanta, and are open every Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. If you have any questions, contact them at 404-756-0736.

