Top 3 Painters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you want to make your house look fresher this summer, repainting can be the easiest solution. Get it professionally done by these 3 best painters in Atlanta.

1. CertaPro Painters

With over fifteen years of experience, this locally owned painting company offers you its skilled teams to give you a smooth and seamless experience in painting your house or your house. The company also provides color consultation to ensure your satisfaction.

CertaPro's specialty includes exterior and interior painting, vinyl and aluminum siding painting, carpentry services and repair, and wallpaper removal and installation. Drop a visit to its office at 2960 Alston Dr SE, Atlanta, open every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2. Dixon Painting

This company is not only well-known for its paint job but also its siding and gutters services. With its experienced professionals, it can tackle projects of any size. The best quality services are guaranteed with a thorough quality check.

Dixon Painting's specialty ranges from interior and exterior painting, siding installation, gutter installation, to cabinet refacing services. Their office is located at 709 Lawrence Street, Marietta, open every Monday-Friday from 8 to 5 p.m.

3. Castle Painting and Remodeling

This company harnesses more than 20 years of experience in the painting and remodeling industry. Its professionals will help you to paint and remodel your house or company office to reflect your personality or company values.

It specializes in custom woodwork, artistic paint, coffered ceilings, interior and exterior, fence and deck painting, and drywall repair. Located at 4627 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, its office is open every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

