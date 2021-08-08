Top 3 bagel stores in Atlanta

Ryan DaRin/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — If you’re looking for snacks or side dishes you can eat while watching movies or enjoying your coffee, you may want to consider buying a couple of bagels in one of these top three bagel stores in Atlanta.

1. Emerald City Bagels

Emerald City Bagels is well-known for its traditional long-fermented, boiled, and baked bagels. Their specialty includes toasted almond and fig, avocado smash, cinnamon sugar, garlic herb, peanut butter, and gold star cream cheese.

Located at 1257-A Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, this store is open on weekdays from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm and on weekends from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. This store also has no-contact delivery called ‘Bagel Fairy’ every Monday – Thursday as part of social distancing efforts. Visit here for more information.

2. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering handcrafted bagels that are baked new in-store every day. Always ensuring to use fresh ingredients for their bagels, this store specialty includes chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, honey whole wheat, and cinnamon sugar.

One of their locations in Atlanta is at 800 Peachtree St NE, and this store is open every day from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. Check out their menus here. Online delivery is also available.

3. 101 Bagel Café

101 Bagel Café is well-known for its signature menu, the New York Style bagels. They have their own boil technique that makes the bagels shiny crust and chewy bite. Other than bagels, this store also offers soup, sandwiches, and salads. Their specialty includes honey almond, garlic, egg, and fresh-roasted coffee & strawberry.

Located at 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 240, Atlanta, this store is open every day from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm. Check out their menu here.

