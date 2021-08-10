Top 3 Korean BBQ Restaurants near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you fancy eating Korean BBQ, consider coming to one of these top three Korean BBQ Restaurants according to Yelp.

KPOP BBQ and Bar

This restaurant not only offers plenty of Korean food but also brings a Korean vibe throughout its place. Using KPOP as its concept, this restaurant also aims to spread awareness of Korean culture among its customers. Check out their menu here.

Its location at 1105 Parkside Ln, Ste 1334, Woodstock, is open every Sunday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, while its location at 1901 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, is open every Sunday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. and Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

Iron Age Korean Steak House

This restaurant offers a full DIY Korean barbeque dining experience, both for individuals and groups dining. As this restaurant offers ‘All You Can It’ menu, its goal is to ensure all supplies are always available and easy to grab by the customers. For those trying KBBQ for the first time, feel free to ask their staff to assist you with cooking or give you suggestions for the menu.

In Georgia, this restaurant is located in several places, including Duluth, Kennesaw, and Sandy Springs. You can check out the addresses of all locations here. They are all open Sunday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar is a Korean BBQ restaurant that is recently open its place in Sandy Springs. Offering as many as 20 types of high-quality meats, unlimited small plates, and a full bar, this restaurant is designed to give its customers the highest standard of KBBQ.

As the place located at 5958 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs has two floors and 52 grills, it will be suitable to be a venue for your event, whether it's small or large, such as corporate parties. It is open every Monday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am, Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

