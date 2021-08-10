Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Korean BBQ Restaurants near Atlanta

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFE8T_0bLHdNQm00

ATLANTA, GA — If you fancy eating Korean BBQ, consider coming to one of these top three Korean BBQ Restaurants according to Yelp.

KPOP BBQ and Bar

This restaurant not only offers plenty of Korean food but also brings a Korean vibe throughout its place. Using KPOP as its concept, this restaurant also aims to spread awareness of Korean culture among its customers. Check out their menu here.

Its location at 1105 Parkside Ln, Ste 1334, Woodstock, is open every Sunday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, while its location at 1901 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, is open every Sunday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. and Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

Iron Age Korean Steak House

This restaurant offers a full DIY Korean barbeque dining experience, both for individuals and groups dining. As this restaurant offers ‘All You Can It’ menu, its goal is to ensure all supplies are always available and easy to grab by the customers. For those trying KBBQ for the first time, feel free to ask their staff to assist you with cooking or give you suggestions for the menu.

In Georgia, this restaurant is located in several places, including Duluth, Kennesaw, and Sandy Springs. You can check out the addresses of all locations here. They are all open Sunday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar

Thrill Korean Steak and Bar is a Korean BBQ restaurant that is recently open its place in Sandy Springs. Offering as many as 20 types of high-quality meats, unlimited small plates, and a full bar, this restaurant is designed to give its customers the highest standard of KBBQ.

As the place located at 5958 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs has two floors and 52 grills, it will be suitable to be a venue for your event, whether it's small or large, such as corporate parties. It is open every Monday–Thursday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am, Friday–Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1f5e07cf155d3b881d7ab1cf1eb395d8.blob

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

585 followers
Loading

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

5 iconic menus that you have to try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta has full of fantastic plates and the diverse dining scene in Atlanta is not reflected in just a few dishes. However, only a few have proved their worth and become icons.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

3 places to go ice skating or hockey playing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you enjoy ice skating, Atlanta has lots of options for you. Atlanta has a great selection of skating rinks for every type of person in the city, whether you're on a quiet date night or a family-friendly adventure.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 5 skate parks for all ages and levels in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Children enjoy the thrill of riding on a board and the feeling of accomplishment they get when mastering a new skill. In addition to exercise and coordination, skateboarding provides many physical benefits. It teaches children the importance of learning, of practicing, of patience, as well as dealing with consequences.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

3 great campsites near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Camping in Georgia is a great way to explore a wide variety of adventures. Georgia's State Park system gives you the option of comfort, consistency, and hospitality across the whole state, while many other attractions offer an inviting setting for sleeping under the stars.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A health update of Abu, the giraffe from Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - The Animal Care and Veterinary Teams are happy to inform you that Abu the giraffe underwent a planned major veterinary procedure without incident, and his recovery is proceeding as expected.Read full story
Georgia State

CDC statement on the rare disease melioidosis discovered in Georgia and three other locations

ATLANTA, GA - A new fatal case of the rare disease melioidosis has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC in Georgia that is linked to three previous cases reported in different states.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library as the first recipient of Steve R. Allen gifting program

ATLANTA, GA - Steve R. Allen's multimillion-dollar gifting program for historically Black colleges and universities or HBCU has been awarded to the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library as the program's first recipient.Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy multiple fun activities while seeing various exotic animals at Pettit Creek Farms

CARTERSVILLE, GA — If you’re looking for something interesting in Cartersville, consider coming to Pettit Creek Farms where you can find a camel herd and other exotic animals such as zebras, lemurs, capybaras, llamas, and giraffes.Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Learn the story of America at the Booth Western Art Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The Booth Western Art Museum is the world's largest permanent exhibition space dedicated to Western art. Established in 2003, this museum is showcasing ‘America’s story’ through paintings, photography, sculpture, and artifacts.Read full story
Madison County, GA

Enjoy the Creamery Tours at Rock House Creamery

MADISON COUNTY, GA — Rock House Creamery offers Creamery Tours for anyone interested to learn about the cream line milk process from cow to bottle. The closest tour time will be on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 am.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

5 recommended places for a picnic around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - No matter what occasion you're celebrating, a picnic with your family or friends is a great way to enjoy Atlanta's beautiful summer weather. In and outside of the Perimeter, there are a number of fantastic picnic spots. There are five parks with grassy areas as well as active and scenic surroundings that are ideal for picnics.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Hippin' Hops, new beer and seafood restaurant in East Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - East Atlanta Village in Atlanta's first black neighborhood opened a brewery called Hippin' Hops last week. It is precisely located at 1308 Glenwood Avene SE, Atlanta.Read full story
Madison County, GA

Camp Twin Lakes offers camp programs for children and families with disabilities or life challenges

MADISON COUNTY, GA — Camp Twin Lakes was built by Doug Hertz, the founder, to provide camp programs for children with disabilities or life challenges. This place is now in partnership with more than 60 organizations to bring expertise in each challenge or diagnosis and medical support to make the program meets the needs of each camper.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The city of Atlanta invites residents to preserve green spaces through volunteering

ATLANTA, GA - The City of Atlanta invites its residents to participate as volunteers to restore the forest in the Cascade Heights area, on Saturday, August 14, from 9 a.m until 12 p.m.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 veterinary clinics in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you are looking for places that offer treatments for your pets, consider coming to these top three veterinary clinics in Atlanta. This hospital is located at 1850 Johnson Road Northeast, Atlanta. With their highly-trained veterinarians, they not only offer various kinds of veterinary care for your pets but also the best experience for you as the owner.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University's Department of Africana Studies on African descendant teaching and research

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia State University's Department of African-American Studies was recently been renamed the Department of Africana Studies. This change is a representation of its worldwide approach to teaching and research, as well as national trends in academic.Read full story
Georgia State

Master of International Business of Georgia State University is named as one of the Top Five programs in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA — Based on 2021 rankings from Best Value Schools, the Master of International Business or MIB program offered by J. Mack Robinson College of Business of Georgia State University or GSU is designated the 5th top program in the U.S.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Want a career in Tech? Join this free online program for a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner Starting Tomorrow

ATLANTA, GA — If you are interested in a tech career, then this program is for you. Generation USA is holding an online program for those who want a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner. The program is held for 10 weeks fully online and completely free. Their next class will start tomorrow on August 11.Read full story
Fayetteville, GA

Damien Hansra, Piedmont Fayette Hospital oncologist, encourages wellness to prevent cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - A medical oncologist at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Damien Hansra, stated that obesity contributes to developing cancer and cancer recurrence besides being a leading cause of avoidable deaths in the United States. To help them cope with cancer, he encourages them to focus on their overall wellness.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University School of Music welcomes new opera professor

ATLANTA, GA - Dr. JJ Hudson has recently been named as the new Professor of Opera at Georgia State University's School of Music. He joins the Georgia State faculty after having years of experience as a freelance director for opera, operetta, and musical theater. Hudson said he began his career as a composer and performer and doing his part to show a unique understanding of music, drama, and performance.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy