Why you should visit Martin Luther King Jr Historic Site?

ATLANTA, GA- Who doesn't know Martin Luther King Jr? A well-known leader of the American civil rights movement, he was a Baptist Minister as well as a social rights activist in the United States between the 1950s and '60s.

Are you a big fan of him?

If yes, you can visit Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site to remember this phenomenal leader. Visit the two-story Queen Anne-style home where he was born and played as a young boy in 450 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312-1504. You can see and walk around the same streets where Dr. King spent most of his time.

Enjoy the International World Peace Rose Garden on the Historic site. The garden aims to assist youth to acknowledge the importance, as well as the value, of peace. It is also an interpretation of Dr. King’s life and ideals of peace without violence.

Don’t forget to visit Ebenezer Baptist Church. It is a place where Dr. King's funeral was held after he got assassinated while he was stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

The reflecting pool at the King Center will make a big impression on you, as well as the Walk of Fame. On this site, you will also find an eternal flame.

“There is plenty to see within the MLK Jr. National Site area. Other than the birthplace which is well maintained and fascinating to visit, there was also the Ebenezer Baptist Church which is right by the Visitor Center, the Visitor Center of course, and the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame along with a Gandhi Statue, among other places. All of the aforementioned are free to observe, and you can enter the birthplace I understand, but only on a tour. The Visitor Center provided loads of information and even has a film that plays repeatedly throughout the day. All locations were clean and safe and it was easy to move from one to another. If you're in Atlanta then I would definitely suggest a visit.,” said Michael on Tripadvisor.

If you are interested in visiting or wanting to take a glimpse of this historical site, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.