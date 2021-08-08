The challenging handcrafted escape rooms at The Escapery in Marietta

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

MARIETTA, GA — Located in Marietta, The Escapery is an entertainment destination that will provide a challenging adventure to get out from one of the five escape rooms.

Don’t worry if you’re stuck in solving the riddles and puzzles, you will be accompanied by a Game Master that will help you from time to time if you need it.

The first room is Le Feu, your goal in this room is to find a secret exit passage to escape from a theatre that has been sabotaged. This one is for beginners and will be a suitable option for those who are playing an escape room game for the first time.

The second room is The Curious Case of Gillian Grace. With moderate difficulty, your goal in this room is to solve the mystery of the disappearance of Gillian Grace. The clue to solving the mystery is a strange letter addressed to Marie Curie.

The third room is Silo 601 with a missing secret agent as the storyline. Your goal in this room is to infiltrate the facility, find the agent, and stop a nuclear missile that is aimed at your hometown. This room has a moderate difficulty with only one possible jump scare.

The fourth room is Destiny Origins, bringing a story of Professor Pierre Freeman who is searching for sculpted reliefs to open an artifact. This one is difficult but is still a family-friendly adventure.

The last room is Jack the Ripper, the world-renowned criminal. This room is very difficult and has jump scares. As detectives, your goal is to track him down and rescue a young woman, which is his final victim. If you have health concerns or are not comfortable with jump scares, you can notify the Game Master in advance.

If you’re interested in trying one of The Escapery rooms, it is located at 1349 Old 41 Highway Northwest, Marietta, GA and is open every Thursday – Sunday from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am.

