Nantahala Outdoor Center offers various water adventures

Roya Ann Miller/Unsplash

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA — Fancy for water adventures at Chattahoochee River? You may want to consider using Nantahala Outdoor Center or NOC services.

NOC was originally a small motel and gas station along the Nantahala River in Bryson City, NC, founded by Horace Holden Sr and Payson & Aurelia Kennedy in 1972. Now it has grown and become a meeting place for friends and families or even a practice spot for Olympic athletes.

Their services include rafting, mountain biking, zip-lining, and a paddling course. Specifically for the Chattahoochee River, the water adventures they offer include:

Kayak Rentals

With NOC’s stable sit-on-top river kayaks, paddlers will be able to create their own river experience. Since the boat has a combination of speed and maneuverability, it will be helpful for paddlers to ferry across the river.

Stand Up Paddleboard or SUP Rentals

The SUP is basically a surfboard with a paddle, which makes it suitable for a unique yoga retreat, a relaxing journey, or even an intense water workout. The SUP trips will take about 3-5 hours, with 2-4 hours spent on the river.

Ducky or Inflatable Kayak Rentals

Ducky is designed similar to a combination of a raft and a traditional kayak. Therefore, it will be stable and less prone to capsize, which makes it kid-friendly. There are two types of ducky available: the one-person model and the two-person model.

River Tubing

NOC provides tube rentals for both families and groups to enjoy a relaxing water adventure from Johnson Ferry to Powers Island or from Powers Island to Paces Mill. Tubing is one of the top things to do for Atlanta visitors and residents.

Visit here to find out more information about NOC and the price of each adventure they offer.

