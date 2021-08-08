All Fired Up pottery painting and clay studio at Alpharetta

Kazuo ota/Unsplash

ALPHARETTA, GA — Located at 53 South Main St. Alpharetta, GA, All Fired Up or AFU offers you a place for pottery painting and build your own clay creation made out of raw clay.

If you want to try their pottery painting, they have more than 700 items available, and cups, bowls, plates, and other various useful household items are provided. Once you have chosen your desired item, the next step is to decide the design. You can find some inspiration for your design from various examples around the studio.

After you have an idea of what to do, you can freely choose your paint from over 50 different colors. There’s no charge for an hourly studio fee, so you can paint for as long as you want. Their mission is to provide you a relaxing time, so no need to hurry. You can pick up your item a week later after they overglaze and fire it in their kilns.

If you’re interested in making your own clay instead, they have various project samples to choose from, which include ornaments, vases, pots, clay clitters, and stamped or carved plaques. Their team members will guide you along the process, so it’s fine if you have little to zero experience.

In addition, AFU is also available for various events, including birthdays, girl night outs, corporate events, kid parties, and girl or boy scouts. The facilities of the party package include one and a half hours of studio time, food and drinks, and an AFU host to help liven up your party.

Visit their website to find more information and see their prices. AFU is open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, from Friday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

