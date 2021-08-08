Margaritaville at Lake Lanier offers various attractions this summer

Edvin Johansson/Unsplash

BUFORD, GA—Margaritaville at Lanier Island offers various attractions this summer. You can enjoy your summer break by chilling on their beaches, having fun at their water park, or enjoying food and beverages at their restaurants or tiki bars.

On the water park, the attractions they offer include Foam Parties, Wild Waves Wave Pool, Raging River, Blackout, Twister, and Splash Down. This can be a great choice for a family vacation. The daily ticket prices for the water park start at $34.99 and the annual pass prices start at $16.99/$18.99 a month.

Margaritaville also offers LandShark Bar & Grill as well as LandShark Landing for those who want to enjoy live entertainment stages, boat docks, beach volleyballs, or fire pits. For May – September, they are open every Sunday – Thursday from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm and Friday – Saturday from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm.

If you want some more exclusive attractions, you can also make a reservation to join Margarita and Brunch Cruises. The cruises are departing every Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 pm through September 4 and Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm through October 23.

The price to join the cruises is $79.99 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Please notes the available ages for the cruises are 21 years old and older. For more information, please call 470-323-3440.

Lastly, if you’re looking for places to stay, Cabin at Margaritaville RV Resort and Legacy Lodge at Lanier Island are also available. Both of them can be suitable for those who want to stay with their families or have fun with their friends.

Due to weather inclement, some attractions may be closed temporarily. Find out more information about Margaritaville at Lake Lanier on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

