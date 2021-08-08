The unique and fun team-building activity at Whirlyball Atlanta

Nikola Đuza/Unsplash

ROSWELL, GA — Located at 5130 Commerce Parkway, Roswell, Whirlyball, Atlanta offers a unique method for those looking for a team-building activity. While most team building activities involve exercises method that is sometimes pretty unentertaining, Whirlyball Atlanta put fun as its top priority by providing bumper cars instead.

The team-building participants will be divided into teams and each team will pass a whiffle ball from player to player and score on the opponent’s goal. The team that gains the highest score is the winner.

Their place is available for 10 to 20 people playing at the same time. Don’t worry about the technical details, it will be handled by their staff from start to finish. You only have to focus on making the best strategy to win.

Whirlyball Atlanta’s team building program is not only available for bumper cars court rental but also for birthday parties, adult parties, kids’ parties, and corporate events packages. The price for court rental only is $210 per hour, with an additional half-hour extension at $105.

If you book one of the packages in addition to the court, you may also get a party room and plenty of food and drinks. Karaoke and Speed of Light are also available to add for your event for $30. Visit here for details.

You can call them at (770) 998-6161 between Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. or fill in an online form here to make a reservation at Whirlyball Atlanta.

It’s important to keep in mind that your request will remain a request until their staff confirms the availability of the date and time for your event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.