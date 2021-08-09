Why you should visit the High Museum of Art

ATLANTA, GA- If you’re a big fan of art and looking for a great way to spend a couple of hours in Atlanta. Well, then you should visit the High Museum of Art.

This beautiful museum is located near the Arts Center Marta Station, just across the street and up a glass elevator.

Previously, it is established in 1905 as the Atlanta Art Association, and in 1926 the High Museum of Art got its first permanent home. Funded by Mrs. Joseph M. High's donation.

Currently, the museum has grown, with over 18000 works of art in its permanent collection.

Through this place, you can find an anthology of 19th and 20th century American as well as decorative art, wonderful European paintings, beautiful African American art, and the collections of modern and contemporary art, folk and self-taught art, photography, and African art.

In addition, the High is also devoted to supporting and gathering works by Southern artists.

You can experience a different atmosphere through their current exhibition of Calder-Picasso, Electrifying Design: A Century of Lighting, Outside theLines, Pioneers, Influencers, and Rising Voices: Women in the Collection, Haheen Collection of French Work, and more that can’t be found in other art museums.

Don’t forget to visit Art Conservation Center to know more regarding all aspects of collections care.

“The High is a very good smallish art museum in an architecturally stunning campus. The open feel of the buildings and good use of natural light lend the exhibits and artwork extra appeal. Many American and women artists and decorative arts are represented along with a representative collection of other modern and impressionists,” said CabanaWoman on Tripadvisor.

