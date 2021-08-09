Atlanta, GA

Children's Museum of Atlanta offers plenty of activities for parents and their children

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EM27_0bLEnvDT00

ATLANTA, GA- Spend a day with your little ones at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW Atlanta, the museum offers plenty of activities, from exhibits and resources, to events for educators.

The museum opens from Thursday through Tuesday, with two daily play sessions complete with different programs. Advance online registrations are required, with varying admission fees depending on the day of visit. Click here for more information

There are permanent exhibits visitors can enjoy all year round, such as Gateway to the World where kids can learn about the earth; Leaping Into Learning where they can find about fish and forest; Let Your Creativity Flow where they can discover colors and sound when at the same time exploring artists from across the world; Step Up to Science where kids can develop their STEM understanding; and Tools for Solutions where they can try to construct a house.

Another permanent exhibit is called Fundamentally Food. In here, children can play with vegetables and fruits from the farm, make a drink in a cafe, climb on a John Deere tractor, and operate a forklift.

Aside from permanent exhibits, there are also featured exhibits such as Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention Exhibits, and Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites.

"My 2 yr old grandson had a great time. There were plenty of activities to keep him busy and entertained. The kitchen and grocery area were a blast. The kids loved it and they were so serious about serving us adults," - commented ramonad152 on Tripadvisor.

For more information regarding the museum, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

