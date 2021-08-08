Visit Atlanta's Center for Puppetry Arts to Experience The World of Puppets

ATLANTA, GA- Atlanta's Center for Puppetry Arts offers a variety of activities regarding puppets, from live shows and workshops to exhibits. This museum also invites visitors to find many puppets from across the world including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Center for Puppetry Arts opens Tuesday through Sunday, with varying opening hours and ticket prices. Check out the full hours and tickets here before you make your visit.

Currently, there are several puppet shows available at the museum, such as Mother Goose, The Ghastly Dreadfuls, Everybody Loves Pirates, The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Silly Hollow, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Visitors who would like to learn more about the puppet world can join one of their wide array of workshops, such as Artist-in-Residence Experience, Create-A-Puppet Workshop, International Puppetry Presentation, Preschool Puppetry Playshops, Puppet Factory, Puppet Construction & More, Puppet Manipulation 101, Shadow Magic: a STEM-inspired shadow puppet workshop, Puppetry as Theatre Art, or even Private Lessons.

Meanwhile, the Worlds of Puppetry Museum is currently displaying its new special exhibit "Masterpiece of Puppetry" in the Dean Dubose Smith Gallery.

“This reminded me of my childhood! There were so many amazing things like Fraggle rock that I forgot all about. It’s not overpriced and it’s fun for the whole family!! Highly recommend. I would have liked to see more t-shirts (like Cookie Monster, grouch, etc) in the gift shop but that was my only advice. I loved that Rey had their own free parking lot!!” said Chris on Tripadvisor.

If you are interested in visiting or wanting to take a glimpse of this museum visit their official website here.

