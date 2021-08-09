Why you should visit Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum

ATLANTA, GA- Who doesn’t know James Earl Carter Jr? He served as the 39th President of the United States starting from 1977 to 1981 and also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

If you want to know more about his life and work and his childhood. You should visit The Carter Presidential Library and Museum!

The museum is located wonderfully in a 35-acre park and two small lakes with a beautiful Japanese garden as well as an amazing view of the Atlanta skyline.

The Carter Presidential Library was founded through Atlanta architectural firm, Jova, Daniels, and Busby in collaboration with Lawton, Umemura, and Yamamoto of Hawaii who are responsible to design the structure.

In this museum, you can find President Carter’s office, the Carter Center of Emory University, and offices for foundations that receive his supports.

Currently, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library has 40,000,000 pages, 2,200,000 feet of film, 1,000,000 photographs, as well as 2,500 hours of video.

The museum will give you a special experience that can’t be found in other places with an attractive exhibition of objects, documents, photographs, videos, and beautiful gifts from world leaders. Through this exhibition, you can get a glimpse of the modern American Presidency.

“The Carter Presidential Library and Museum is the place to know President Jimmy Carter’s life. I was very interested to learn everything from his childhood from his presidency, and all his humanitarian work post presidency. We need our leader like President Carter who promote peace and health in the world. The Museum ground is beautiful, peaceful, has city skyline in the background. Lunch in the museum had the comfort and simplicity for whole family,” said Jenny201110 on Tripadvisor.

If you are interested in visiting or taking a glimpse of this place, visit https://www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov/

