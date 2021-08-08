The High Museum of Art's "Outside the Lines" Exhibition will be on display through November 28

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The Outside the Lines exhibition will display at the High Museum of Art until November 28, 2021. Bryony Roberts Studio's works are featured in the exhibition, which depicts their conversations with Atlantans with disabilities and their advocates.

The artwork is conceived as a user-friendly immersive maze and sensory environment. Touchable artworks are created in collaboration with people who are blind or visually challenged. People in wheelchairs and mobility equipment can also access it due to its height. It also provides some intensities and excitement to persons with sensory sensitivities.

The artwork is a curved steel structure with dangling strands that gives off a forest-like impression.

Bryony Roberts Studio has received design and research practice awards. This is their seventh installation on a specific site. It is placed on the High at The Woodruff Arts Center's Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza.

The address of The High is 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. They will be closed on Monday.

Guests must purchase a $16.50 admission to view the exhibition. Children under the age of six, as well as members, are admitted free of charge. To buy a ticket, click here. Call 404-733-4400 for additional information.

The exhibition collaborated with several notable people, including Greg Aikens and Shelby Ball, Program Managers of the Center for the Visually Impaired. They collaborated with Emory University School of Medicine Associate Professor Madeleine Hackney and Eric Jacobson, Executive Director of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.

They also collaborated with Dr. Cheryl Kaiman, Program Director of Marcus Autism Center. They collaborated with Parent to Parent of Georgia executives Sitara Nayak and Mitzi Proffitt. They also collaborated with the Georgia Tech Center for Inclusive Design and Innovation.

The Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, which primarily supports education, the arts, and culture, is the exhibition's sponsor. It is a private foundation that is independent of the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.

