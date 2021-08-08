Municipal Market, a historic market in Atlanta

Raul Gonzalez Escobar/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Municipal Market or Curb Market is one of the most historic markets in Atlanta. The establishment of this market was motivated by the unsafe situation during the Great Atlanta fire of 1917.

With thousands of homes extinguished by the fire, farmers had to gather in a large tent at the epicenter of the city to sell livestock and produce. Considering the situation, the Atlanta Women’s Club initiated the effort to build a fireproof, brick structure of a market called the Municipal Market of Atlanta.

Opened its door on May 1, 1924, this market was not only life-saving for farmers, but also for the black community since they were permitted to shop inside the market.

In the 1990s, the market was also known as the Sweet Auburn Curb Market as it reflects Auburn Avenue, the area called “the richest Negro street in the world” by Fortune magazine in 1956. With its multiple purposes, including as a small business incubator, tourist attraction, and job creator, this market also contributes to the City’s economic development.

Ranked by USA Today as the 16th Best Food Market Around The World, it is home to 30 independently-owned local businesses, including seafood vendors, a full-service bakery, butchers, and ten most popular eateries in the city, including The Local Coco, Vieux Carre Bistro, Huskers Café, and Tilapia Express.

Located at 209 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA, Municipal Market is open every Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Effective on July 1, 2021, masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Most restaurants also offer online ordering for pick up and delivery.

Visit here for more information or check out the full history of the Municipal Market of Atlanta here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.