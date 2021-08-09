Learn more about Coca-Cola through The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA- Soda is one of the most refreshing beverages to get rid of your thirst—talking about soda, Coca-cola would always be one name to think of. Do you know that here in Atlanta they have the World of Coca-Cola? A place where you could get more information regarding the history, process, and recipe of Coca-Cola, you even get to try different types of Coca-Cola around the world!

This museum is currently closed due to the pandemic, but here are some information about the World of Coca-Cola you should know to prepare for your next trip once it's back on operating:

In this museum, you will find multiple exhibitions such as The Loft, Milestones of Refreshments, Bottle Works, Coca-cola Polar Bear, Coca-cola portrait wall, Pop Culture Gallery, Taste It!, Coca-cola Store, Scent Discovery, and more.

Enjoy the Vault of the Secret Formula, where the legendary ingredients are secured. Through this place, you will learn about the origins of the secret formula, how competitors tried to copy the success of Coca‑Cola, and, lastly, how they kept the formula secret over years, as well as how the secrecy created plenty of myths and legends.

You can also watch a movie about Coca-cola in Coca Cola Theater and 3D Theater.

“Well... that's what my daughter (who hates museums) said. We had a wonderful time learning all about Coca-Cola. There were many fabulous displays from the history of this and many other beverages. I learned a few things, and remembered a few I had forgotten. Overall a great experience. The kids will love the tasting at the end. It's very interesting and free. All you can drink!!!” said danpM2025SA on Tripadvisor

To learn more about this museum, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.