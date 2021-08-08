Zoélie, a game created by SCAD students, wins Intel University Game Showcase

ATLANTA, GA — A game created by SCAD students ‘Zoélie’, came out as the 1st winner in the Best Gameplay category at the Intel University Game Showcase 2021.

Proud of this accomplishment, SCAD chair of interactive design game and game development SuAnne Fu said this accomplishment is a representation of SCAD’s leading position as an educational institution for students that are interested in pursuing careers in the gaming industry.

Created in collaboration by SCAD students in various programs, including animation and interactive design and game development programs, this game is set in the Buenos Aires Province in South America.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over half of Zoélie’s production was created remotely. However, the difficulties of working as a team across different national and international time zones didn’t stop the SCAD students’ from finishing the project.

As the biggest project that was ever created by SCAD students, SuAnne Fu said the game itself is gorgeous and great to play, as it was recognized as the Best Gameplay by Intel award. She’s also thankful for the faculty leads, Jack Mamais and Cyril Guichard, that have guided the students during the project.

Zoélie is an action-puzzle game that brings a story of a young girl exploring her town of La Colina. Accompanied by her imagination-powered quilt named Sueño, Zoélie is going through an incredible journey to be reunited with her older sister, Sofia.

Has the ability to transform itself into various items, Sueño is a big help for Zoélie in her journey. It can do camouflage to hide in a plain site to distract animals and turns the local graffiti into maps and hints.

