Enjoy delicious treats at Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery in Downtown Kennesaw

KENNESAW, GA — Looking for a bakery that can make a custom cake to your exact specifications? You can easily find one in Downtown Kennesaw. Honeysuckle Biscuits and Bakery, is continually expanding to provide you with an experience worth remembering and returning to.

Lori and Mitch, the owners of this place, decided to build this bakery featuring Lori's mom's homemade biscuits in 2018. Their mission is to combine imagination and creativity with quality ingredients, flavors, and friendly services to give their guest the most satisfactory experience.

Both of them are expecting their bakery will give them various kinds of biscuits, cakes, and treats and be a suitable place for families, friends, or neighbors gathering.

In addition to various biscuits and pastries that will satisfy your sweet tooth, they also serve high-quality coffee by partnering with a local Atlanta roaster. With their best espresso machines and equipment completed with highly experienced baristas, the taste of their coffee is not a question.

Not limited to dine-in, online orders and special requests for a wedding or other types of cake are also available. The featured categories for online orders include breakfast, lunch, donuts and pastries, and coffee/espresso. Click here for more information.

To request a wedding cake, you will first have to fill in an online form here, and they will contact you to schedule a cake tasting or consultation. To request other cakes visit here.

The bakery is located at 2825 South Main Street NW #100A in Kennesaw. They are open every Sunday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7.30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Check out their website for more information.

