Cobb County upcoming Citizens Public Safety Academy session this fall

COBB COUNTY, GA - The Citizens Public Safety Academy is going to begin its fall session hosted by the Cobb Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, September 8, at 6:00 p.m.

Cobb locals will get the chance to attain an inside look at the different aspects of public safety during the whole 13-week session. Participants will learn about the organization of the police, fire, animal control, and 911 units, as well as each of their critical roles.

You will get to interact with prominent figures of the Public Safety Department, explore the 911 Communications Center and Animal Services building, observe DPS Police Training demonstrations on guns safety and defensive method.

Classes from the Fire Department Special Operations Division will be accessible for participants. You will gain life-saving knowledge, like hazardous materials and a heavy rescue squad.

To participate, you should be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. It is required for candidates to reside in Cobb County or serve for Cobb County Government or Cobb County Schools. You will undergo a background check prior to your participation.

Get a copy of the application form through email or pick it up in person at the Austell Police Academy, located at 2435 East-West Connector. If you prefer to get an emailed copy of the registration, please contact Sgt. Victor Verola at Victor.Verola@cobbcounty.org.

Send the completed form to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department at 545 South Fairground St. in Marietta. The registration will close on September 1 at 3:00 p.m.

The whole curriculum itinerary, as well as extra information, will be delivered on the first day. Call 770-499-4100 if you have any queries regarding the Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy.

