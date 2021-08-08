Gilmer County Fire & Rescue is looking for an administrative assistant

Christina Morillo/Pexels

GILMER COUNTY, GA — Gilmer County Fire & Rescue is looking for a full-time administrative assistant.

The assistant will be responsible for assisting typical administrative duties in the department such as bookkeeping involving documents, coordinating meetings, and serving as a liaison.

To qualify for the position, candidates must possess a High school diploma or GED, and three to five years of experience in office administration. Those who do not meet the previous criteria but can uphold the job responsibly and effectively through prior education, training, and experience will be considered.

Candidates must have computer and software operating skills such as Microsoft Office. They must be able to pay attention to details and are able to understand and apply the regulations of the County and its departments.

Chosen candidates must agree and be subject to criminal history or background check and drug screen.

Should you be chosen for the position, you will be paid at a $15 hourly rate and receive additional benefits such as medical, dental, vision, life, 457b, and paid sick or vacation time.

Candidates are able to ask for an application at the Commissioner’s Office at 1 Broad Street, Suite 106, Ellijay, GA 30540, Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

They can also download this application, fill it, and email it to krambo-bray@gilmercounty-ga.gov. Candidates may also print their online application and mail it to the Commissioner’s Office during business hours.

Please apply using the online application link and refrain from sending in your personal resume. Only the official applications will be considered and your personal resume will be treated as an addition.

As Gilmer County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, they will also provide reasonable accommodations to chosen candidates with disabilities.

