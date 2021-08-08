Luiz Araújo joins Atlanta United after being transferred from Lille

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta United signed Luiz Araújo as a designated player after being transferred from Lille OSC, as announced on August 6. Araújo joins Atlanta United after previously playing at Lille for more than four seasons in 136 matches.

While waiting for his International Transfer Certificate or ITC, Atlanta United will add him to the team and give him the international roster spot.

Born in Taquaritinga, Brazil, Araújo was the leading scorer at the U-20 CONMEBOL Libertadores in 2016 before joining Lille in 2017. In the tournament, his five goals brought São Paulo to be the winner.

After making 49 career appearances with São Paulo for more than two years, Araújo then moved to France for the 2017-2018 season with Lille. He made his impact through the 34 of the club’s League 1 matches that season where he scored five goals and registered two assists.

In the next year, Araújo made 25 appearances, in which he scored three goals, and bring Lille to the second position. For the 2019-2020 season, he helped Lille to be in the fourth position with his 21 appearances.

His most successful moment was in the 28 games during the 2020-2021 season with 17 starts for the French champions. His contribution in the season gave Lille its first league title in ten years with 83 points.

“Luiz is a player with great drive, a winning mentality, and is coming to us from a top club in Europe that just won their league,” said Carlos Bocanegra, Vice President and Technical Director. “He has experience in big games, as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League. We’re looking forward to him making an impact with the club.”

