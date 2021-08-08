Top 3 burger restaurants in Atlanta

Edward Franklin/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Certainly, most people would not pass up the chance of taking a bite into a burger. The meatiness is often paired with fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

You can find burgers sold in many restaurants all over Atlanta. These are 3 of the best burger restaurants in the city of Atlanta.

FLIP burger boutique:

FLIP burger boutique is located at 1587 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318. They offer bison burgers, crispy fried chicken, salads, milkshakes, and many more. You can find their full menu here.

They are open every day from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. They close at 9 p.m. on Friday and Sunday. Their contact is at (404) 343-1609. Reserve a table here.

From the moment we walked in the door, the service was friendly and welcoming, "said Maddie G. on Yelp. "We ordered the classic bcb with a side of fries and the lamb burger with sweet potato tots, and both hit the spot! The patties were juicy, the buns tasted fresh. "

The Vortex Bar And Grill-Midtown

The Vortex Bar And Grill-Midtown is located at 878 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. They offer salads, soups, chili, sandwiches, plain and bypass burgers. Their quadruple coronary bypassTM has an estimated calorie count of 9,606! Check out their full menu here. They are open every day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. They close at midnight on Friday and Saturday. Their contact is at (404) 875-1667.

"My husband and I were craving some solid, meaty burgers, so we ordered take-out from Vortex. The order was ready fairly quickly and it was a positive pickup experience, "said Angie Z. on Yelp.

"We loved the Dixie Wrecked Taters, tator tots covered in sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, and bacon!! The potato salad, which also has bacon and cheese, is to die for! I'd go back just for these. "

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Grindhouse Killer Burgers is located at 1842 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324. They offer Grindhouse style burgers, hot dogs, cheesy poofs, championship brisket, and many more. You can find their full menu here. They are open almost every day from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. They will close for an hour from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. every day they open. And they close on Tuesday. Their contact is at (404) 254-2273.

"These were such good burgers. Everything was fresh, "said Brittany L. on Yelp. "I highly recommend it if you want a good burger place. The service was good too. People were nice and our food came out quickly. "

