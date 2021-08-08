BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival 2021 will be held in August

Antoine Julien/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival 2021 will return from August 13 through August 15 at Piedmont Park, Atlanta.

This festival is the largest free and family-friendly gathering of Black, Afro-Caribbean, and Diasporic families in the country. For three days, this festival will feature various performances from the top Black leaders to influencers in tech, arts, education, and more.

Including in their special feature is AFRO CON, the ‘soapbox’ for leading Black and Afro Diasporic voices through podcasts, special guest interviews, and panel discussion.

In partnership with Oasis Digital Studios, Imagine AR, and Liquid Avatar, they will also bring the first Augmented Reality In-Person Music Festival. With this feature, the attendees will have the opportunity to interact with virtual images and activations in real-time by only using the camera on their mobile devices.

The Atlanta Indie Market or AIM will also participate and give the underground shopping experience that features brands, shops, a curated selection of locally-based, and grassroots organizations.

For those who bring their kids to this event, Fun World Zone will also be available to keep them busy with bouncing, jumping, and gaming activities.

Please notes several items are prohibited to be brought to the festival, including outside food and beverages, skateboards, bicycles, any audio recording equipment, and pets (except service dogs). Find the full information on the FAQ section on their website.

Atlanta Reggae in the Park was established in 2014 and has grown into the largest free reggae festival with their simple belief ‘Quality will equal Quantity’. Check out their Instagram or Facebook for updates.

Click here to register for the festival.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.