Biden’s eviction ban lets renters feel secure for the next few weeks

Maximillian Conacher/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia renters can now feel relieved after the Biden Administration enacted an eviction moratorium on Tuesday.

The new federal eviction ban is a lifesaver for communities severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be in force until October 3.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC based in Atlanta, the majority of Georgia and all metro Atlanta counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission.

However, this eviction ban is most likely to be challenged in court as it garnered critics from some landlord organizations. Not only it disrupts business, but also makes it difficult for landlords to pay their mortgages.

Trying to provide solutions for the landlords, various eviction preventions initiatives that are funded by the government give renters some money to pay their rent. The action is expected to help the landlords survive the economic crisis due to the pandemic.

Asha Jackson, DeKalb County Judge, on the other hand, stopped a countywide halt on eviction proceedings after the federal order was lifted. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, almost 75,000 evictions have been filed in five metro Atlanta counties before the eviction ban comes into force.

It is still important to keep in mind that the renters are required to submit paperwork to CDC to explain how their housing situation was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters will also be charged with paying overdue rent after the moratorium expired.

In another word, this moratorium only gives renters more time to avoid being evicted while the government tries to decrease the COVID-19 cases. As stated by housing experts, this country still faces the possibility of an eviction wave once the government protection is gone.

