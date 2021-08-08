Pixabay/Pexel

GILMER COUNTY, GA — Gilmer County Fire Rescue is looking for a battalion chief. With a starting salary of $53,054, the battalion chief will also be rewarded with an added benefits package.

To qualify for the position, candidates must have a Georgia/NPQ Firefighter II certification. They need a high school diploma or GED equivalent and a valid Class F or higher driver’s license issued by the state of Georgia. Candidates should have more than ten years of experience as a leader in the fire service. They will also have to possess great physical and academic qualities. Many other qualifications are also needed for the position.

It would be preferable if candidates have four years of experience as a Lieutenant or higher and have two or four-year degrees from University in Fire Science, Emergency Medicine, Emergency Management or any other related fields. Candidates who have special operations training on a rope or technical rescue, swift water or swim rescue, land SAR, and public safety diver experience are also preferred.

Should you apply for this position, you will receive benefits such as medical and cancer insurance and also dental, vision, and prescription coverage. There are also short-term and long-term disabilities benefits, a 457 employer match, pension funds, and career advancement opportunities. There are also 12 paid holidays and paid annual or sick leave.

Chosen candidates must go through a drug screen and criminal history or background check.

Interested candidates may send their applications as well as a resume. You can find the application here. Email them to krambo-bray@gilmercounty-ga.gov or mail them to the Commissioner’s Office at 1 Broad Street, Suite 106, Ellijay, GA 30540. The Office will also hand out the application during business hours on Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Gilmer County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will provide assistance to chosen candidates with disabilities if needed.

