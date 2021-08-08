Learn more about dinosaurs at Atlanta's Fernbank Museum of Natural History

ATLANTA, GA- Atlanta's Fernbank Museum of Natural History offers various dinosaur skeletons for visitors to observe and learn about. Aside from dinosaurs, visitors can also find live animals, prehistoric cultures, ancients fossils, and new scientific discoveries.

Fernbank Museum opens daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can purchase times tickets due to limited capacity. Admission fees vary between members and non-members. Click here for the ticket prices details before visiting the museum.

Visitors can watch 25-minute movies through the giant screen and IMAX® theaters and visit their indoor exhibits such as Fantastic Forces, NatureQuest, A Walk Through Time in Georgia, Reflection of Culture, Giants of the Mesozoic, World of Shell, and more.

The museum also offers 75 acres of outdoor nature adventures including outdoor exhibits, walking trails, a canopy walk, and play areas.

Fernbank Museum also houses the collection of 500 objects of personal ornamentation as well as decorative arts from Dorothy and Devereaux McClatchey.

There is a special event for visitors who are 21 years of age or older called “Fernbank After Dark”. This event is a unique date night for couples, a wonderful place to meet up with friends, and a fun experience for travelers with outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations.

“The museum has some great exhibits on the natural history of Georgia from the different ecosystems to the dinosaurs. But the true gem of the museum is the outdoor oasis. The walking trails in the forest are a great place to get outside and enjoy nature. They offer guided nature walks but unfortunately, they did not have one while we were there. Take your time on the walk and enjoy the beauty of nature from colorful flowers to the little critters that live in the forest,” said jwdonten on Tripadvisor.

For more detailed information regarding the museum, click here.

